The new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Design Preview

The new Mercedes-AMG SL, the new edition of an icon, returns to its roots with a classic soft top and sporty character.

At the same time, the luxurious roadster as a 2+2 seater is particularly suitable for everyday use and puts its power down on the road with all-wheel drive for the first time.

High-tech components such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active anti-roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering, the optionally available AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system and the standard-fit DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function sharpen the sporty profile.

In combination with the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, this results in a driving experience of the highest order.

As a consistent Performance Luxury model, Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach has developed the SL completely independently.

Two models with AMG V8 engines will kick off the market launch.