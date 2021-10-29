Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost - Launch Film

Rolls-Royce announces a product that represents a new kind of Black Badge motor car.

Their most advanced motor car yet has been reengineered to characterise the alter ego of Rolls-Royce: assertive, dynamic and potent.

This is the purest Black Badge motor car in the marque’s history.

This is Black Badge Ghost.

Black Badge Ghost debuts dark side of Post Opulent design 6.75-litre V12 engine now delivers increased power (600PS) and torque (900NM) Drivetrain and chassis re-engineered for more urgent performance Curated collection debuts striking Turchese Leather and Technical Carbon veneer Bespoke alloy wheel introduced in Black Badge house style with carbon fibre barrel Infinity lemniscate symbol continues to codify noir expression of Rolls-Royce