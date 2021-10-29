The new Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer 113 in chromite grey Driving Video

Van life is booming.

Over the past years, Mercedes‑Benz Vans has successfully established itself in all motorhome categories with its base vehicles, and with the new Citan, which has been available to order since mid-September, the brand with the three-pointed star has laid the foundation for further growth.

The new Citan allows Mercedes‑Benz Vans to make the most of the versatile possibilities in the increasingly popular micro-camper conversions sector.

This will be demonstrated shortly by SORTIMO Switzerland at the Suisse Caravan Salon in Bern, starting on 28 October.

SORTIMO Switzerland will be presenting the new Citan with a roof tent and a multifunction box equipped with a kitchen and bed unit at the Mercedes‑Benz exhibition stand.

And there are further conversion solutions based on the new Citan on the market, for instance from VanEssa mobilcamping.

The increase in popularity of micro-campers has a number of reasons: they are comparatively cheaper in terms of acquisition costs; their often modular conversion concept enables flexible installation and removal; thanks to their compact exterior dimensions they are easy to operate; and their weight of under 3.5 tonnes means they can be driven on a regular category B driving licence.

With qualities like these, micro-campers have an increasing fan base, especially among young van lifers.