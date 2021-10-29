Don't Hate Me For Spoiling My Kids With Expensive Gifts | BLING LIFE

THE Drewitt-Barlows are back!

Today, they are opening the doors of their multi-million pound Florida mansion to give Truly a glimpse into their fabulously luxurious life.

The impressive property - set on 10 acres of land - is home to Barrie, his ex-husband Tony, and their children, Aspen, Saffron, Orlando, Dallas and Jasper.

Tony's boyfriend Brent, and Barrie's boyfriend Scott also live with the family, as does Valentina, Scott and Barrie's baby.

Barrie said: "I grew up on a council estate in Manchester, so when I look at what Tony and I have been able to achieve by buying a property like this - the same size as the whole estate that I lived on - it's incredible." Having earned their millions through a number of businesses, savvy entrepreneurs Barrie and Tony work hard for their cash - and have lots of fun spending it.

The family's car collection alone is worth a fortune, from $160,000 Shelby trucks to brand new Teslas.

They travel the world on yachts and private planes, stay in high-end hotels, and shop for designer clothes and jewellery.

"When you talk about my bling life, it isn't just buying a car and living in a nice house," said Barrie.

"It's the hundreds of thousands in private jets, it's villas in Ibiza and Los Angeles, and a whole suite of rooms in the Bellagio in Las Vegas." Previously, Barrie has faced criticism for "spoiling" his children - but he has hit back, saying it is his money to spend however he pleases.

"At the end of the day, every parent will spoil the kids to their ability.

It's just that our ability right now allows us to do it a little bit more than most," he said.

Aspen added: "The lifestyle is obviously great, but it's the love from our parents and the great upbringing that we enjoy more." Today, Saffron - who Barrie jokes is "the most expensive thing" in the Drewitt-Barlow household - is having a special surprise delivered.

After she wrote off her old car, her twin brother Aspen and Barrie joined forces to surprise her with her dream £295,000 G-Wagon.

Follow the Drewitt-Barlow family at https://www.instagram.com/donbarrie/ https://www.instagram.com/drewittbarlow/ https://www.instagram.com/scottroberthutchison/ https://www.instagram.com/brentbrown2019/ https://www.instagram.com/saffron_db/ https://www.instagram.com/aspendrewittbarlow/