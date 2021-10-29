Metro Detroit Forecast: Plan for a rainy day

Rain will continue at times throughout the day with highs into the mid 50s.
Metro Detroit Forecast: Warmer today; rainy day tomorrow
WXYZ Detroit
Temperatures rise to 60° today for the first time in a week. Plan for a rainy day Friday.
It's a nice start to the week with near-average temperatures. We'll warm back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before rain..