Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony hits big stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The stage is set at for Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but not without some big changes this year.
The stage is set at for Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but not without some big changes this year.
Jay-Z has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! The 51-year-old rapper was honored during the 2021 induction ceremony on..
Taylor Swift is opening the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony! The 31-year-old entertainer kicked off the ceremony..
Fans looking to get a first glimpse at the stars attending the 2021 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will get their chance, as the Rock..