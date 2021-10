Eustice: France's threats over fishing rights unacceptable

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the threats made by France over vessel licensing for fishermen are "unacceptable".

France detained a British scallop trawler on Wednesday, and has ordered its skipper to appear in court next year accused of fishing in French waters without a valid permit.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn