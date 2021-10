Who is Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist, who became prominent in 2018 when she became protesting in front of the Swedish Parliament.

She has since gone on to challenge world leaders on climate change, speaking at the World Economic Forum and the UN Climate Conference.

She has received two Nobel Peace Prize nominations and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2019.

