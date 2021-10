Former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam: 'Was factually incorrect' | Oneindia News

Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai has tendered an unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who had filed a defamation case against him.

Rai tendered the apology in an affidavit in which he stated that the comments he had made against Nirupam are “factually incorrect.

