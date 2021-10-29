A Quarter of a Million Stray Cats Live in UK

Nearly 250,000 stray cats live in urban areas of the UK, according to a new study.

Researchers estimate the number of unowned cats to be 247,429, with most concentrated in more densely populated and socioeconomically deprived areas.

The findings suggest there are, on average, 9.3 unowned cats per square kilometre in the UK, but the number varies between 1.9 and 57 unowned cats per square kilometre depending on the location.

The authors suggest the number of stray cats is higher in more densely populated areas because there are more people, and therefore more pets, which may produce accidental litters and be abandoned or stray from home.

Report by Avagninag.

