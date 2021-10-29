A man pouring sauce on his food while dancing to Russian rap is TikTok's latest craze

A bizarre new food trend has taken over TikTok — and it's very saucy.In the unexpected trend, TikTokers are dousing their favorite foods in sauce and dancing to celebrate.In the unexpected trend, TikTokers are dousing their favorite foods in sauce and dancing to celebrate.The trend was started by Canadian TikToker John McGinnis.McGinnis began posting his unusual food videos back in September and has since amassed 5.4 million followers.McGinnis began posting his unusual food videos back in September and has since amassed 5.4 million followers.A video of him pouring hot steaming cheese sauce on a plate of broccoli received over 95 million views.A video of him pouring hot steaming cheese sauce on a plate of broccoli received over 95 million views.All of McGinnis' videos follow the same format.He pours sauce onto his food, takes a bite, then does a simple dance where he throws his left hand up and down while his right hand rests on his waist.He pours sauce onto his food, takes a bite, then does a simple dance where he throws his left hand up and down while his right hand rests on his waist.Each video features the Russian hip-hop song “Я буду ебать” by Moreart.Now people have taken McGinnis' video format to create their own "hot sauce" videos.Now people have taken McGinnis' video format to create their own "hot sauce" videos.There are over 727,000 videos that use the same sound