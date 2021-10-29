Happy Birthday, Gabrielle Union!

Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade turns 49 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

She only started acting to pay off her university debts and later realized she liked it.

2.

Her husband, Dwyane Wade, banned her from sitting courtside at his basketball games.

3.

Since college, she continues to re-read 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X' every year.

4.

Those close to the actress call her “Nickie.”.

5.

Union was on the debut cover of ‘Savoy Magazine.’.

