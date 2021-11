Big Sean & Hit-Boy Have an Epic Conversation

Big Sean and Hit-Boy have been working together since Big Sean's first single when Kanye recommended a Chris Brown feature.

The 'What You Expect" EP duo sit down to have an epic conversation and connect over working Kanye and Jay-Z on "Watch The Throne," and the LA party scene.Big Sean & Hit-Boy's EP, “WHAT YOU EXPECT” drops Friday, October 29.

Listen to it here: https://BigSeanHitBoy.lnk.to/WhatYouExpect