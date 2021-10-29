Ed Sheeran Releases New Music While Recovering from COVID-19

'The New York Post' reports Ed Sheeran has released a new album, "=," pronounced "equals." .

Sheeran, who announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis last weekend, celebrated an album release party while in quarantine.

The English singer still managed to keep busy, attending the virtual "First Listen" event hosted by Apple Music.

I rarely, rarely cancel s---, but it was quite heavy at the beginning of the week, and I've rested a lot... and I feel a lot better now, Ed Sheeran, via Apple Music "First Listen" event.

, Ed Sheeran, via Apple Music "First Listen" event.

Sheeran says he has received so many "get well" messages that he's stopped looking at them.

The singer also says that songwriting legend Elton John checks in with him at least once a day.

I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day... Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls, Ed Sheeran, via Apple Music "First Listen" event.

, Ed Sheeran, via Apple Music "First Listen" event.

The two singers have grown close throughout the years, especially after Sheeran's close friend and mentor, Michael Gudinski, died in March.

When Michael passed away, he rung me the day after to check how I was, and I really wasn’t good.

And then just from that point he's literally ringing me every single day, Ed Sheeran, via Apple Music "First Listen" event.

Gudinski's passing inspired Sheeran to write the song "Visiting Hours," a highlight track on the album.

Sheeran is one of the world's most popular music artists.

He's sold more than 150 million records