President Biden Meets Pope Francis Ahead of COP26

On October 29, Pope Francis met with President Joe Biden at the Vatican.

CBS reports that it was the first time Biden had met the pope since becoming the President of the United States.

The Parties focused on the joint commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the healthcare situation and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the theme of refugees and assistance to migrants.

Reference was also made to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience, Vatican statement, via CBS.

The talks enabled an exchange of views on some matters regarding the current international situation, also in the context of the imminent G20 summit in Rome, and on the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation, Vatican statement, via CBS.

Before meeting with Biden, Francis released a statement calling for "radical" action on climate change.

These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy.

At the same time, moments of difficulty like these also present opportunities, opportunities that we must not waste, Pope Francis, via CBS.

Later this week, Biden will travel to Glasgow to attend the COP26 United Nations summit on climate change.

CBS reports that Biden arrived in Rome later than expected after being held back in Washington as he tried to unite his party.

The president was trying to rally support for his revamped domestic policy agenda that aims to broaden the nation's social safety net and fight climate change.

The size and scope of the package has faced fierce debate, resulting in the plan being whittled down from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion over the next ten years.