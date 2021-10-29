Workers' pay increasing, but rising prices negate gains

FIND OUT WHY EXPERTSAYINCREASED PAY COULD ABEDOUBLE-EDGED SWORD.{***2-SHOT**}A GROWING NUMBER OF BUSINEESSSOF ALL SIZES ARE REPORTING THEYARE HAVING TO PAY WORKERS MO.RE{***VO***A NEW SURVEY FROM THE NATIONALASSOCIATION FOR BUSINESSECONOMICS FOUND A RECORD 58%F OBUSINESSES HAD TO INCREASEWORKERS’ PAY THIS MONTH.BUT, EERXPTS SAY THIS SITUATNIOWILL EVENTUALLY SORT ITSELF OUT.{***SOT FULL**}Kishore Kulkarni, MetropolitanState University oDef nverEconomics Professor: "In abouteight to 10 months, this willall calm down, but this holidayseason looks like a season whiis unprecedented and that wewill have a tremendous demanfor labor."{***VO**}ECONOMISTS S RAYISING WAGES CANBE A DOUBLE-