McRib will return to McDonald's on Monday It's back, and hungry McDonald's McRib enthusiasts couldn't be happier.

FRONTHIGH: 84WIND: SE 100-2H.MPHAVE A GREAT DAY!{***DBOX VO**}FANS OF MCDONALD’S MC-RIBREICJOE!THE SANDWICH IS RETURNING TO THEMENU THIS MONDAY.{***VO**}THE MCRIB IS A BARBECUESAUCE-COVERED BONELESS PORKPATTY... SERVED WITH ONIONS DANPICKLES INSIDE OF A AGHOIE-STYLEN.BUIT FIRST DEBUTED IN KANSAS CITY,KANSAS IN 19-81, MAKING THISIT’S 40TH ANNIVER