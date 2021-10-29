US Cigarette Sales Increase for First Time in 20 Years

MarketWatch reports the United States has seen an increase in cigarette sales.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, 203.7 billion cigarettes were sold in 2020.

That is a .4% increase from 2019.

Since 2000, smoking rates have steadily declined.

The CDC reports that they are about 66% lower than they were 50 years ago.

The pandemic has resulted in an increase in stress and depression rates in the last year.

But it is unclear if that is to blame for this rise in cigarette sales.

Alcohol sales were also up in 2020.

The Federal Trade Commission's Cigarette Report for 2020 noted that tobacco companies spent a total of $7.84 billion in advertising for the year.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking is the number one cause of preventable disease and death in the United States.

Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year