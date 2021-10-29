Mining has been electrified

Sandvik is focused on building electric technology that would make mining a zero-emission process.

The initiative to electrify its mining equipment is only part of the plan as Sandvik’s vehicles can be operated remotely.

Transcript: Modernizing mining.

Swedish company Sandvik is introducing fully electric mining equipment.

Sandvik wants to focus on producing zero emissions.

While creating less heat, cleaner air, and less noise.

The mining vehicles are powered by a large battery pack and use multiple charging stations.

The transition to EVs would stop reliance on diesel fuel.

Which would mean less noise and cleaner air for workers.

Sandvik’s electric mining vehicles can be operated from the cockpit or remotely.