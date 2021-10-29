Here's how to get verified on TikTok

Getting verified on social media pretty much means you've made it.Like Twitter and Facebook, TikTok has launched verified accounts.

But nabbing one isn't quite the same.TikTok designed its verification process to build trust between popular creators and their followers.The verified blue checkmark indicates that the account is authentic.It's a way for users to know the content actually belongs to a brand, public figure or organization.TikTok weighs a number of variables before granting verification.The account must be official, unique, active and also abide by TikTok's community guidelines and terms of service.Some social media experts speculate that consistent follower growth, posting and watch time will improve your chances of getting verified on TikTok