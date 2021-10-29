Here's how to get more TikTok followers

If you're making content on TikTok, you probably want more followers.Prepping for content, like writing a script or figuring out the format ahead of time, will make your videos better.Being consistent with your content output is another way to ensure you're always improving your skills.Adding hashtags to your post makes it searchable.A caption is not only the setup for your video but it can be the difference between someone watching or scrolling past it.If you're not sure how to write something clever, try asking a question to get people engaged.Creating a theme for your account helps users know exactly what they're coming to you for.Whether it's comedy, a mental health resource or celebrity gossip — let your audience know what you're about.Stick to your theme, while experimenting with different formats and content styles