Happy Birthday, Willow Smith! (Sunday, Oct. 31)

Willow Camille Reign Smith turns 21 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the multi-talented singer.

1.

She was the youngest artist to sign with Roc Nation at the age of 9.

2.

Smith likes to write her own novels and re-read them.

3.

She made her film debut with her father, Will Smith, in the film, 'I Am Legend.'.

4.

The activist is a youth ambassador for Project Zambi.

5.

She likes to wear “clothes she can climb trees in.”.

