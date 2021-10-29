5 Strange Phobias That Actually Exist

Strange Phobias , That Actually Exist.
We're all afraid of something, but being scared and having a phobia aren't one in the same.
Phobias are categorized as a persistent fear of an object, person, animal, or situation.
Here are some strange phobias that actually exist.
1: Ephebiphobia.
Ephebiphobia refers to the fear of children and teenagers.
Cultural and demographic research has long indicated most generations of adults harbor mild forms of this phobia.
2: Eisoptrophobia.
Eisoptrophobia is the fear of your own reflection.
Studies show that those ailing from this phobia may experience shame, distress, and depression if they so much as look into a mirror.
3: Globophobia.
Ombrophobia is the fear of balloons.
Patients who deal with Globophobia often experience their worst fears after becoming a parent.
Kids love balloons.
4: Numerophobia.
Numerophobia is the fear of numbers.
People with Numerophobia are terrified of doing math, reading a tape measure, or doing their taxes.
5: Phobophobia.
Phobophobia is the fear of fear itself.
This phobia is often an indication of a person's fears of the unknown.
