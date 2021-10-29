5 Strange Phobias That Actually Exist

Strange Phobias , That Actually Exist.

We're all afraid of something, but being scared and having a phobia aren't one in the same.

Phobias are categorized as a persistent fear of an object, person, animal, or situation.

Here are some strange phobias that actually exist.

1: Ephebiphobia.

Ephebiphobia refers to the fear of children and teenagers.

Cultural and demographic research has long indicated most generations of adults harbor mild forms of this phobia.

2: Eisoptrophobia.

Eisoptrophobia is the fear of your own reflection.

Studies show that those ailing from this phobia may experience shame, distress, and depression if they so much as look into a mirror.

3: Globophobia.

Ombrophobia is the fear of balloons.

Patients who deal with Globophobia often experience their worst fears after becoming a parent.

Kids love balloons.

4: Numerophobia.

Numerophobia is the fear of numbers.

People with Numerophobia are terrified of doing math, reading a tape measure, or doing their taxes.

5: Phobophobia.

Phobophobia is the fear of fear itself.

This phobia is often an indication of a person's fears of the unknown.

.

The deep sea offers us an oppressive and foreboding context-a space unexplored, unknowable and overwhelming.