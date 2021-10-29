Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Break Up After Singer's Alleged Dispute With Yolanda Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have officially called their relationship quits after the singer allegedly "struck" the model's mom Yolanda Hadid during an argument.

ET Canada has the latest details.