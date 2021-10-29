Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Break Up After Singer's Alleged Dispute With Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have officially called their relationship quits after the singer allegedly "struck" the model's mom Yolanda Hadid during an argument.
ET Canada has the latest details.
The exes first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 and share 13-month-old daughter Khai
Zayn Malik allegedly called Yolanda Hadid a 'Dutch slut' in explosive argument