Greta Thunberg Calls on Banks To Stop Funding Fossil Fuels

Just days before the U.N.

COP26 climate summit, Greta Thunberg has called on banks to, "stop funding our destruction.".

The BBC reports that Thunberg is in London, taking part in a protest demanding that the financial system stop funding fossil fuels.

According to the BBC, she said that, "change is possible,", but political pressure must be maintained.

The BBC reports that the event in London is part of a series of protests taking place at financial centers around the world.

Protesters were also taking to the streets in New York, San Francisco and Nairobi.

The upcoming COP26 conference will see over 200 countries present their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The summit is reportedly crucial if countries are to make good on a promise to keep global warming "well below" 2° Celsius.

The BBC reports that Thunberg said she plans to travel to Glasgow to join a "climate strike" taking place alongside the summit.

When asked if she would speak at the event, she reportedly replied, , "I don't know.

It's very unclear.

Not, like, officially."