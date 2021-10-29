Ice Cube Departs Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine | Billboard News

Ice Cube has exited Sony’s upcoming comedy, ‘Oh Hell No,’ in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated.
The Sony film, which co-stars Jack Black, had been set to shoot this winter in Hawaii.