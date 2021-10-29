8 United Nation of Islam leaders charged for alleged child labor, abuse

Eight leaders of the United Nation of Islam are facing federal charges for forced labor toward minors and young adults and conspiracy to commit forced labor.
But court records say the abuse didn’t end there.
Eight leaders of the United Nation of Islam are facing federal charges for forced labor toward minors and young adults and conspiracy to commit forced labor.
But court records say the abuse didn’t end there.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege eight people connected to a Kansas-based organization conspired to provide..