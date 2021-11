In My Feed | Happy Birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross!

These days some may say that the term fashion icon is thrown around loosely, but I think we can all agree that Tracee Ellis Ross is a true embodiment of a modern fashion icon.

And no surprise, what else would we expect from the daughter of the glamorous legend Diana Ross?

We’ve collected the Scorpio’s most fashionable moments (and it’s really good) in honor of her anniversary of life.

Happy Birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross!