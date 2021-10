Lewiston man to be tried as an adult following judge's decision in rape case

Belter will now have to register as a sex offender, and could face up to eight years in state prison when he is sentenced on November 16.

WHO PLEADED GUILTY TO MULTIPLESEX CRIMES WHEN HE WAS 16.WE'VE BEEN FOLLOWING THISSTORY CLOSELY FOR THE PASTSEVERAL YEARS..

A NIAGARACOUNTY JUDGE HAS DECIDED TOSENTENCE CHRISTOPHERBELTER...NOW 20- YEARSOLD...AS AN ADULT...TRT:1:27 OUT:COUNSELING WE NOWKNOW WHAT A JUDGE HAS DECIDEDIN THE CASE OF A LEWISTON MANWHO PLEADED GUILTY TO MULTIPLECOUNTS OF RAPE TWO YEARS AGOIT'S BEEN NEARLY TWO MONTHSSINCE SENTENCING STARTED INNIAGARA COUNTY FOR 20 YEAR-OLDCHRISTOPHER BELTERADMITTED TO RAPING MULTIPLETEEN GIRLS IN THIS LEWISTONHOME WE CAN NOW PUBLISHBELTER'S NAME AND SHOW HISFACE BECAUSE NIAGARA COUNTYJUDGE MATTHEW MURPHY HASDECIDED BELTER WILL BESENTENCED AS AN ADULT AND HASBEEN DENIED YOUTHFUL OFFENDERSTATUS IN AN 18 PAGE DECISIONBY THE JUDGE SENT TO BELTER'SATTORNEY BARRY COVERT AND THEPROSECUTION JUDGE MURPHY SAYSOF BELTER "WE NOW KNOW FROM HISDOCUMENTED FAILURE TO TOFOLLOW THE RULES IMPOSED BY THECOURT ABOUT ABSTINENCE FROMPORNOGRAPHY THAT THIS DEFENDANTDOES NOT HESITATE TO IGNORETHE RULES WHEN THEY COMPETEWITH HIS OWN CARNALAPPETITES." ONE OF THE BIGGESTHURDLES BELTER WAS SUPPOSED TOOVERCOME DURING HIS TWO YEARSTRICT PROBATION PERIOD WASABSTAIN FROM ANY SEXUALLYSTIMULATING MATERIAL SINCEAUGUSTMULTIPLE WITNESSESBELTER'S PSYCHIATRIST ANDPROBATION OFFICER WHO SAYBELTER DOWNLOADED SOFTWARE ONTOHIS COMPUTER TO BYPASS THEMONITORING SOFTWARE TO VIEWPORNOGRAPHY WHILE HIS PROBATIONOFFICER AND PSYCHIATRIST SAYHE HAS MADE PROGRESS ITWASN'T ENOUGH FOR JUDGE MURPHYWHO SAYS "THE DEFENDANT HASMADE PROGRESS AND PERHAPS IFTHE DEFENDANT IS CONTINUED ONPROBATION AND SEX OFFENDERCOUNSELING FOR ANOTHER EIGHTYEARS, THE RISK TO REOFFENDWILL BE ELIMINATED.

BUT, INTHE MEANTIME, THE DEFENDANTSTILL POSTS AN "ABOVE AVERAGERISK" TO REOFFEND EVEN AFTERTWO YEARS OF COUNSELING"BELTER WILL NOW HAVE TOREGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER ACOULD FACE UP TO EIGHT YEARSIN STATE PRISON HIS ATTORNEYBARRY COVERT HAD NO COMMENTFOR ME TODAY SENTENCING ISNOVEMBER