Friday Night Live Week 9: Broken Arrow beats Norman 28-13

IN 6-A-ONE --42NOTIHNG THE FINAL.AND BROKEN ARROW -IN A CLOSE ONE EARLY OUT WEST.MAURION HORN -SCROES ROFM CLOSE YARDAGERIGHT AWAY,BUT IT )S ALL B-A WOULD GET INTHE FIRST HALF.7-6 AT HALFTIME -BUT THE PLAYMAKERS,SHOWED UP TO PLAY.SECOND HALF -HORN GET HSIS SECOND OF THEGAME -HE WASN )T DONE -BACK TO HIM IN AM OMENT.BECAUSE THIS -WAS A THING OF BEAUTY.R-J SPEARS-JENNINGS -STREAKING TO THE ENDZONE -THE CONCENTRATION OVER THEDEFENDER -HAULS IT IN FOR THE SCORE!WHAT A PLAY BY THE O-U COMMIT.I PROISMED MORE MAURION HORN -AND IT )S HIS BEST OF THENIGHT.49 YARDS OUT -TWO BEAUTIFUL CUTS -BREAKS A COUPLE TACKLES -