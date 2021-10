SRK leaves Mannat to fetch son Aryan, Juhi Chawla 'happy it is all over' | Oneindia News

Shah Rukh Khan left his Mumbai residence Mannat to bring his son Aryan Khan back home after he spent 3 weeks in jail in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case.

Securing Aryan Khan's bail and standing as surety, Juhi Chawla yesterday told the media she was glad the child was coming home.

