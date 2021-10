PM reveals the details of his conversation with the Queen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he spoke with the Queen who "seems to be in very good form".

Mr Johnson adds that the advise Her Majesty received from her doctors is to take rest and that it's something we should "respect and understand".

Report by Czubalam.

