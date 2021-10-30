MSU vs Michigan Live Preview Report

ESPN's Rece Davis: 'Big Ten weather' for Michigan vs. Michigan State
WXYZ Detroit
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis described the rainy weather as "Big Ten weather" ahead of Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan..
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis described the rainy weather as "Big Ten weather" ahead of Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan..
A week after Indiana's narrow win over Western Kentucky, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker says the Spartans aren't overlooking..
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is calling on students and fans to create a loud, rowdy atmosphere for teams visiting Spartan..