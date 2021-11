Cloudy Conditions, but No Rain For Your Halloween Weekend KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley has your local weather forecast

HERE IS A LOOK AT OUR CURRENTCONDTION S.CLOUDS AND FOG ALONG THECOAST AND THROUGH THESALINAS VALLEY.THROUGHOUT THE MORNING,THE FOG WILL PULL BACK.EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, HIGHCLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO MOVEIN.EXPECT MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIESTHROUGHOUT THE REST OF THEDAY.SIMILAR CONDITIONS CAN BEEXPECTED FOR TOMORROW ASWELL.OVERALL, MILD AND CLOUDYSKIES FOR YOUR WEEKEND,BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT ITSHOULD REMAIN DRY FORHALLOWEEN SUNDAY NIGHT.IT LOOKS LIKE OUR NEXT GOODCHANCE FOR SOME LIGHT RA INIS MONDAY AFTERNOON ANDEVENING.HERE ARE YOUR CONDITIONSFOR THE NEXT THREE DAYS...TODAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY.PATCHY FOG IN THE MORNING.HIGHS IN THEMID 60S.

WEST WINDS 5 TO 10MPH..TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY.PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT.LOWS IN THELOWER 50S.

WEST WINDS 5 TO 10MPH IN THEEVINENG...BECOMINGLIGHT..SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY INTHE MORNING THEN BECOMINGPART LYCLOUDY.

PATCHY FOG IN THEMORNING.

HIGHS IN THE MID60S.SOUTHEAST WINDS AROUND 5MPH...BECOMING WEST IN THEAFTERNOON..SUNDAY NIGHT...MOST LYCLOUDY.

A CHANCE OF RAINAFTER