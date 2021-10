Jaden Michael "I'm gonna teach the world a beautiful story"

Colin in Black & White star spoke to James Sloan about starring as Colin Kaepernick in Ava DuVernay's new biographical series about the NFL quarterback and activist who famously took the knee.

Report by Mccallumj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn