Nancy Drew S03E05 The Vision Of The Birchwood Prisoner

Nancy Drew 3x05 "The Vision Of The Birchwood Prisoner" Season 3 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - OCCULT OF PERSONALITY – After a major setback in the Frozen Hearts case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) asks Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect.

Meanwhile, the Bobbsey entanglement creates a world of trouble for Ace (Alex Saxon), and George (Leah Lewis) has a long-overdue confrontation with someone from her past.

Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim.

Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor and Leilani Terrell (#305).

Original airdate 11/5/2021.

