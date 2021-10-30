Saturday marked the last day of in-person early voting in Virginia before Election Day on Tuesday and many voters across the Commonwealth showed up to cast their ballot.

Virginia voters line up to cast ballots on final day of early voting

How you doing?

Good, thankminute rush to the polls hwas very quick also, veryand out as voters get onetheir ballots early aheadTuesday, just wanted to gethe crowd chanda Mosley wawho voted saturday here atoffice, which saw record tWe had 1800 that came outof Richmond was the highesserves as registrar for Rithe time early voting is dhere in elections that peothe opportunity to cast thHi there, come on in, overyou needed to bring patienID.

We've had lines here aoffice pretty much all daybiggest turnout of the earup on the last day.

He didhere, I think um North Cou1600.

So assuming we may rfamily as voters cast theiremain at the forefront ofsome, it's pretty clear whon the fence, my biggest cimplemented throughout thethe state to make sure thaVirginia are safe.

Well, Ipeople who are going to bebenefits for all of us, nogroup of people kind of ondifferent things.

Everybodgot different things thatand con, but you gotta decyou or best for your familtime to do so.

Will be onopen at six a.m.

And closeif you're in line at leaststill have that chance toAnd if you're unsure aboutpolling location is, we ha