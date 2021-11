Ryan Reynolds attends first home game since Wrexham takeover

The new celebrity owners of non-league Wrexham FC were on hand for their first home game since taking over the club.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney greeted fans and signed autographs and told the crowd they'd honour the history of the club.

Report by Etemadil.

