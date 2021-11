Brad Makes Sous Vide Mountain Ribs

We’re back with another episode of It’s Alive with Brad and today the big guy is preparing sous vide ribs to pack away and bring into the great outdoors for finishing over a roaring grill.

Brad’s Mountain Ribs are topped with a sweet and spicy sauce made with fermented black bean paste, honey, chilies and other fun stuff, resulting in fall-off-the-bone goodness.