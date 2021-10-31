1 person hospitalized after unprovoked shooting on I-95 in Martin County
Deputies said the victim, a 59-year-old man, was shot around 6 a.m.

While driving northbound on a stretch of I-95 between Hobe Sound and Palm City.

The shooter has been charged with aggravated battery.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.