The Rookie S04E06 Poetic Justice

The Rookie 4x06 "Poetic Justice" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt.

Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday, November 7th on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.