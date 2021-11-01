Audi RS e-tron GT in Daytona Grey Driving Video

It is an Audi such as the world has never seen before: With the e-tron GT, the brand is demonstrating its plans for shaping an emotive and fascinating future of mobility.

Presales of two models of the gran turismo with fully electric drive will start simultaneously in February 2021: the e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT.

Both models are powerful, fast, and dynamic, and both have zero local emissions.

The sum of these qualities adds up to a strong character that reinterprets the idea of the gran turismo.

The exterior of the Audi e-tron GT is a dynamic work of art.

Each surface and each line is harmonious, from the headlights, which are available with Audi laser light upon request, to the large diffuser at the rear.

In combination, the details create a sculpture that looks like it was shaped by the wind.

The body line is extremely aerodynamic, and the drag coefficient is just 0.24.

The interior also corresponds to that of a classic gran turismo: The driver and front passenger seats are installed in a sporty low position and separated by a wide center console, and the rear seats provide sufficient space even for adults.

The progressive elegance of the interior design emphasizes the car’s character.