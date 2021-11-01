I'm 18 And Have Tourettes - But I'm Still Thriving | BORN DIFFERENT

CECE Jaye, from Evesham in the UK, has Tourette Syndrome and constantly suffers from symptoms, which include motor and vocal tics, meaning she’s prone to sudden jolts of movement and outbursts.

Cece told Truly: “The worst thing about having Tourette Syndrome is how much pain it causes you physically.” To combat misinformation on the condition, Cece began uploading educational and humorous videos to her social media accounts, with the idea that she could educate people about her condition and how to behave around someone with Tourettes.

“Something I really want to show about Tourettes in my videos is that it’s okay to laugh with us but not at us,” she says.

Despite being in regular pain because of the constant movement, Cece’s learned how to live with the condition and isn’t letting it deter her from accomplishing her future ambitions, which include getting to a million followers on TikTok.

She told Truly: “It definitely feels really empowering posting about Tourette Syndrome on TikTok because I’ve got so many lovely messages from people saying that I’ve helped them understand.” https://www.instagram.com/otters.have.pockets/ https://www.tiktok.com/@otters.have.pockets