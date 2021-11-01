I'm 3 Foot Tall - But I Can Accomplish Anything | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

CARLY Ruhnke, 25, from New Jersey, was born with a rare form of dwarfism called Morquio syndrome Type A.

At only 3ft tall, Carly is a foot shorter than most others with this condition.

But what she lacks in height, she makes up for in personality.

Carly’s life motto is ‘don’t even try and stop me’.

From walking the Little People of America catwalk to being a charity ambassador, Carly embraces every new opportunity.

She told Truly: “Life has been different but I know how to deal with it myself.” Growing up Carly was called names like ‘chicken nugget’ and ‘midget’ by other kids but she always had her brother, Ed, on hand to look out for her.

Even today, Carly still faces judgement because of her height.

She says: “The biggest thing that affects me is when people talk down to me.

I might be 3ft tall but I’m still a grown woman.” Despite this Carly maintains a positive attitude and encourages others to do what makes them happy.

Today we see her leading by example as she walks the catwalk on a public boardwalk for her friends and family.

