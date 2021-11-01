At 380lbs I Was A Prisoner In My Own Body - Not Anymore | BRAND NEW ME

AFTER experiencing two traumatic events on the same day, Chris Huerta decided to turn his life around and lose an incredible 180lbs.

In 2016, Chris, 29, from California, weighed 380lbs.

He had struggled with his weight since he was 11 and was living on a diet of junk food and takeout.

The motivation for change came from a moment of personal hardship: a friend's suicide and his mum being sent to jail.

Chris told Truly: “I found out about both things on the same day and I was really depressed and felt like a prisoner in my own body.” With the help of a friend, he started a diet plan and lost almost 40lbs in the first six weeks.

“My diet was strict for nine months, I didn’t deviate or have any cheat meals,” he said.

Chris began to run two miles and commit to an hour of intense cardio and weight lifting per day.

Over time, he began to see a difference.

Since beginning his journey in 2016, Chris has lost an amazing 180lbs, currently weighing 200lbs.

When lockdown began due to the pandemic, he knew he wanted to remain fit and healthy, and managed to lose a further 66lbs.

Chris says the only plan he has for the future is to remain fit, and has no desire for skin removal surgery.

“My loose skin is a badge of honour and a proof of my hard work,” he said.

