I'm 50 - And I've Spent $1M On Plastic Surgery | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

MORE THAN $1 million and over 50 surgeries have transformed a model and musician into a living Barbie doll.

Sabrina Sabrok is 50 years old but looks half her age after spending all her earnings on plastic surgery, starting with a breast augmentation at 25.

She has since had 16 further breast surgeries, two procedures on her butt, five surgeries to give her eyes a more cat-like appearance, and eight nose jobs – just to name a few.

The former Playboy model, who is also heavily tattooed, said: “I wanted to look disproportionate like an unrealistic doll.

My goal is to look even more artificial.

People see me all tattooed and with these breast implants and they think I’m a prostitute.

But I’m a married woman who’s loyal to my husband.” Sabrina was originally inspired to transform her appearance by Jessica Rabbit but has since introduced a ‘metal’ aesthetic to match her musical output, and says she takes her cues from “evil” comic book characters.

On top of her multiple boob jobs, she has also had liposuction, lip and cheek fillers, and an eyebrow lift.

For the past few years, Sabrina has focused on her music career and currently makes music with her band which includes her husband, Alexandro.

Naturally, her exaggerated appearance has brought some negativity, but Sabrina takes it in her stride.

She said: “The negative people are usually women my age.

But what they don’t know is that I love it.

Haters are my inspiration.” instagram.com/sabrinasabrokreal