Truss warns France has 48 hours to withdraw fishing threats

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the UK will not “roll over” in the latest Brexit row.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the UK will not “roll over” in the latest Brexit row.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
LONDON (AP) — The latest post-Brexit fishing spat between Britain and France showed few signs of abating Monday, a day before a..