This Day in History: Sistine Chapel Ceiling Opens to Public.

November 1, 1512.

The breathtaking series of ceiling frescoes where painted by Renaissance artist Michelangelo Buonarroti over the span of four years.

They are widely considered his most memorable work, as well as some of the greatest paintings of the Western world.

Located in the papal chapel within the Vatican Palace, Michelangelo's work in the Sistine Chapel was commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508.

The frescoes depict scenes from the Old Testament, the most famous of which is 'The Creation of Adam.'.

Michelangelo painted much of the Sistine Chapel lying on his back atop of a series of scaffolding.

The accomplishment took a great physical toll on the artist.

In addition to being a popular tourist destination, the Sistine Chapel is used by the Sacred College of Cardinals to conduct the election of the new pope