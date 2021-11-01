6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

Veganism is a type of diet that excludes the consumption of any ingredients derived from animals.

Although some may think being vegan is unnecessarily hard, there are actually a number of benefits to adopting the lifestyle.

In honor of World Vegan Day, here are 6 health benefits of being vegan.

1.

More effective for weight loss.

2.

Helps lower blood sugar levels.

3.

Eating plant-based meat substitutes can improve kidney function.

4.

Lowers the risk of breast and colorectal cancer.

5.

Lower risk of heart disease.

6.

Reduces arthritis pain