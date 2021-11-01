S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, BEN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Franklin Resources topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%.

Year to date, Franklin Resources registers a 41.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.8%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 211.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nucor, trading down 3.0%, and Align Technology, trading up 4.4% on the day.